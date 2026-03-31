Gm! In this episode, Eugene Chen, CEO of Ellipsis Labs, joins us to break down Solana’s evolving market structure and the launch of Phoenix Perps. We explore onchain trading design, routing and sequencing challenges, MCP’s role, and how user behavior and incentives are shaping the future of DeFi.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:25 ) Solana Market Structure Shift

( 8:07 ) Why Phoenix Perps Now

( 21:16 ) Why Perps Need No Router

( 29:39 ) What Solana Must Improve

( 34:49 ) The Block Builder Problem

( 43:24 ) Will DeFi Mimic TradFi?

( 52:48 ) Phoenix Perps Launch Plans

( 53:38 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.