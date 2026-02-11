Gm! In today’s episode we are joined by Tristan Frizza Co-Founder of Bullet to discuss his journey from Zeta Markets to founding Bullet, a next-gen Solana perps exchange. We also discuss Solana congestion challenges, network extensions, ZK rollup design, data availability via Celestia, proving with Succinct, launch plans, incentives, and token migration.





Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:41 ) From Zeta to Bullet

( 11:44 ) Bullet’s Design Overview

( 20:27 ) Celestia and ZK Proving Stack

( 27:46 ) Unlocking the Basis Trade

( 36:41 ) Bullet’s Target Trading Audience

( 46:47 ) Mainnet Launch Strategy

( 50:48 ) Token Migration from Zeta to Bullet

( 52:33 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.