Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by Hardhat Chad, Foreman at ORE, to discuss the origins and evolution of ORE Protocol, including its transition from proof-of-work mining on Solana to its current grid mining system. We cover mining incentives, token emissions, protocol revenue and buybacks, proof of useful work, community governance, security improvements, quantum-resistant infrastructure, validator decentralization, and future plans for ORE’s ecosystem, liquidity, and foundation structure.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:43 ) ORE’s Origin Story

( 7:18 ) Why Bitcoinomics Broke

( 10:49 ) Proof Of Work’s Value Leak

( 12:57 ) Mining Design Tradeoffs

( 21:42 ) Revenue, Buybacks, And Burns

( 23:48 ) Rewarding Long-Term Holders

( 28:29 ) V4 Reduces Roulette Risk

( 35:33 ) Forks, Rugs, And Security

( 44:37 ) Future-Proofing ORE

( 52:45 ) Foundation And Liquidity Roadmap

( 55:05 ) Closing Comments

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Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.