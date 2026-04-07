Gm! In this episode, we’re joined by Johann Kerbrat, Head of Crypto at Robinhood, to explore the company’s vision for onchain finance. We discuss tokenization, stablecoins, and the Robinhood Chain, along with 24/7 trading, product development, regulation, and expanding global access to financial markets.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:33 ) Robinhood’s Crypto Strategy

( 5:40 ) Stablecoins and Settlement

( 11:09 ) Building Around Customer Feedback

( 15:49 ) Why Robinhood Built a Chain

( 21:08 ) Building Permissionless Apps

( 24:42 ) What Stock Tokens Unlock

( 33:48 ) Private Equity and Real Estate

( 36:10 ) Navigating Global Regulation

( 43:29 ) The Super App Vision

( 46:30 ) Closing Comments

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Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.