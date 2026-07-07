Is Distribution Crypto's Biggest Moat?
The next phase of crypto won't be decided by technology alone, it will be won by whoever controls distribution and user experience.
This week, the team explores how competition is shifting across crypto infrastructure, from Bitcoin and Solana to perpetual futures, tokenized assets, and Ethereum's evolving leadership.
We discuss Strategy's changing Bitcoin playbook, Solana's surge in onchain activity, the race for perpetuals between Hyperliquid, Robinhood, and Binance, and whether Ethereum's new institutions can reignite its ecosystem. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:31 World Cup Recap
09:20 Crypto Markets Bounce
13:04 Saylor Clarifies Strategy
15:38 Solana Activity Surges
20:49 Solana Versus Hyperliquid
24:32 The Perps Race Is On
29:27 Is Distribution The Moat?
35:26 Hyperliquid’s Real Competition
41:19 Should Companies Launch Tokens?
49:12 Why Use Robinhood Chain?
53:20 Ethereum’s Institutional Reset
01:00:18 Foundations Versus Businesses
01:04:31 World Cup Predictions
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EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th
https://blockworks.com/events
Blockworks recently acquired Messari. For more information, please visit: https://blockworks.com/insights/blockworks-acquires-messari
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.