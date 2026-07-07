The next phase of crypto won't be decided by technology alone, it will be won by whoever controls distribution and user experience.





This week, the team explores how competition is shifting across crypto infrastructure, from Bitcoin and Solana to perpetual futures, tokenized assets, and Ethereum's evolving leadership.





We discuss Strategy's changing Bitcoin playbook, Solana's surge in onchain activity, the race for perpetuals between Hyperliquid, Robinhood, and Binance, and whether Ethereum's new institutions can reignite its ecosystem. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:31 World Cup Recap

09:20 Crypto Markets Bounce

13:04 Saylor Clarifies Strategy

15:38 Solana Activity Surges

20:49 Solana Versus Hyperliquid

24:32 The Perps Race Is On

29:27 Is Distribution The Moat?

35:26 Hyperliquid’s Real Competition

41:19 Should Companies Launch Tokens?

49:12 Why Use Robinhood Chain?

53:20 Ethereum’s Institutional Reset

01:00:18 Foundations Versus Businesses

01:04:31 World Cup Predictions









FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Inflection Point – https://x.com/BWInflection

› Marc – https://x.com/marcarjoon

› David – https://x.com/dlawant

› Michael – https://x.com/marcryptonio

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks









EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events









Blockworks recently acquired Messari. For more information, please visit: https://blockworks.com/insights/blockworks-acquires-messari









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.