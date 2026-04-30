Bitcoin Flows & DeFi Value Are Driving Crypto’s Next Repricing
Bitcoin is pressing against a critical threshold, but the real story lies beneath the surface where institutional forces, market structure, and crypto-native coordination are reshaping the next phase.
This week, we unpack Bitcoin’s push toward $80K, the surge in ETF inflows, and how institutional demand is aligning in a way that could shift market momentum.
We also explore DeFi’s response to crisis, evolving token value capture, and the rise of new trading architectures that may redefine onchain liquidity. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:22 Bitcoin Nears $80K
04:23 ETF Inflows Accelerate
07:40 The $80K Battle
14:11 Wall Street Launches Crypto ETFs
17:34 DeFi Relief Fund
24:11 Token Holder Alignment
28:30 DeFi Valuations Look Broken
35:13 Aave’s Duration Mismatch
41:06 Prop AMMs Explained
48:32 Onchain Order Book Endgame
54:52 Clarity Act Watch
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Inflection Point. isa recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.