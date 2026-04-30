Bitcoin is pressing against a critical threshold, but the real story lies beneath the surface where institutional forces, market structure, and crypto-native coordination are reshaping the next phase.





This week, we unpack Bitcoin’s push toward $80K, the surge in ETF inflows, and how institutional demand is aligning in a way that could shift market momentum.





We also explore DeFi’s response to crisis, evolving token value capture, and the rise of new trading architectures that may redefine onchain liquidity. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:22 Bitcoin Nears $80K

04:23 ETF Inflows Accelerate

07:40 The $80K Battle

14:11 Wall Street Launches Crypto ETFs

17:34 DeFi Relief Fund

24:11 Token Holder Alignment

28:30 DeFi Valuations Look Broken

35:13 Aave’s Duration Mismatch

41:06 Prop AMMs Explained

48:32 Onchain Order Book Endgame

54:52 Clarity Act Watch









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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point. isa recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.