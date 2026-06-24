Strategy built a Bitcoin credit machine and now the market is testing whether it really works.





This week, we examine the growing pressure on Strategy as STRC trades below par, investors questioning the company’s evolving role, and how the market reassesses the assumptions behind its Bitcoin-backed capital structure.





We also discuss what it would take for STRC to recover, Bitmine copying Strategy, how AI may be draining liquidity from crypto, and why a shift away from the AI trade could reshape Bitcoin’s next cycle. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:32 FIFA World Cup

03:59 Sports Betting & Prediction Markets

11:29 South Korea Sparks AI Fears

15:25 Clarity Act Odds Dropping

20:16 AI Trade Nears A Turn

26:13 Strategy’s STRC Problem

37:58 Is Strategy's Model Changing?

43:34 What Gets STRC To Par?

51:08 Should Strategy Buy STRC?

53:35 Bitmine Follows Saylor’s Playbook

59:43 Hester Pierce And World Cup









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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

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Blockworks recently acquired Messari. For more information, please visit: https://blockworks.com/insights/blockworks-acquires-messari









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.