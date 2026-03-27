Crypto may be nearing a critical inflection point, but one foundational problem still lacks consensus: how do you actually value a blockchain network?

We sit down live from the Digital Asset Summit in New York to unpack crypto valuations through institutional and market structure lenses.

We explore cash flow vs. scarcity, network effects, revenue limitations, market share dynamics, and why a shared valuation framework may be the final hurdle for crypto maturity. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

04:16 Crypto Valuation Models Are Broken

09:22 Revenue Isn’t the Answer

15:21 One Asset Class or Many?

17:40 Blockworks Investor Relations

18:28 Network Effects Need Revenue

24:13 Block Space Isn’t A Commodity

29:31 Institutions Need Intellectual Permission





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› David – https://x.com/dlawant

›Michael – https://x.com/marcryptonio

› Marc – https://x.com/marcarjoon

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› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.