AI Is Winning The Capital War Against Crypto
As capital floods into AI, crypto is being forced to answer a tougher question: what actually deserves to survive when narratives stop driving markets?
This week, we explore why crypto has fallen out of favor while AI dominates investor attention, and whether regulatory uncertainty is keeping capital on the sidelines.
We also discuss Hyperliquid’s rise, the growing privacy narrative around Zcash, Bitcoin options markets, Ethereum’s identity crisis, and what these shifts could mean for the next cycle. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:08 Crypto Loses Its Momentum
08:57 Can Clarity Revive Crypto?
10:26 Bitcoin Sentiment Breaks Down
13:25 Hyperliquid And Fundamental Value
18:58 Crypto’s Fundamental Turning Point
22:31 Zcash And Privacy’s Comeback
31:12 Bitcoin Options Take Off
36:48 The Covered Call Trap
42:56 Ethereum’s Identity Crisis
49:02 Why Ultrasound Money Failed
56:26 Strategy Sales And US Perps
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.