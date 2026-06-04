As capital floods into AI, crypto is being forced to answer a tougher question: what actually deserves to survive when narratives stop driving markets?





This week, we explore why crypto has fallen out of favor while AI dominates investor attention, and whether regulatory uncertainty is keeping capital on the sidelines.





We also discuss Hyperliquid’s rise, the growing privacy narrative around Zcash, Bitcoin options markets, Ethereum’s identity crisis, and what these shifts could mean for the next cycle. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:08 Crypto Loses Its Momentum

08:57 Can Clarity Revive Crypto?

10:26 Bitcoin Sentiment Breaks Down

13:25 Hyperliquid And Fundamental Value

18:58 Crypto’s Fundamental Turning Point

22:31 Zcash And Privacy’s Comeback

31:12 Bitcoin Options Take Off

36:48 The Covered Call Trap

42:56 Ethereum’s Identity Crisis

49:02 Why Ultrasound Money Failed

56:26 Strategy Sales And US Perps









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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.