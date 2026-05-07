Crypto markets may finally be entering crypto’s next phase, but the biggest breakthroughs could depend less on price action and more on regulation, infrastructure, and who controls the rails.





This week, the team breaks down Bitcoin’s macro-driven rally, accelerating ETF demand, and why optimism around the Clarity Act is suddenly rising.





They also explore tokenized equities, transfer agents becoming crypto gatekeepers, Solana vs. Ethereum for on-chain markets, and whether crypto can reinvent IPOs and capital formation. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:05 Bitcoin Breaks Above $80K

06:19 Bitcoin vs Gold

10:47 What’s Driving Bitcoin?

13:02 ETF Flows Take Over

17:53 Will The Clarity Act Pass?

22:34 Stablecoin Yield Compromise

27:57 Clarity Act Timeline

32:35 Ethics To Torch Clarity?

38:38 Transfer Agents Meet Crypto

47:16 Tokenized Stocks Fragment Liquidity

54:24 Ethereum vs Solana Tokenization









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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.