Bitcoin Breaks $80k As Washington Moves On Clarity
Crypto markets may finally be entering crypto’s next phase, but the biggest breakthroughs could depend less on price action and more on regulation, infrastructure, and who controls the rails.
This week, the team breaks down Bitcoin’s macro-driven rally, accelerating ETF demand, and why optimism around the Clarity Act is suddenly rising.
They also explore tokenized equities, transfer agents becoming crypto gatekeepers, Solana vs. Ethereum for on-chain markets, and whether crypto can reinvent IPOs and capital formation. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:05 Bitcoin Breaks Above $80K
06:19 Bitcoin vs Gold
10:47 What’s Driving Bitcoin?
13:02 ETF Flows Take Over
17:53 Will The Clarity Act Pass?
22:34 Stablecoin Yield Compromise
27:57 Clarity Act Timeline
32:35 Ethics To Torch Clarity?
38:38 Transfer Agents Meet Crypto
47:16 Tokenized Stocks Fragment Liquidity
54:24 Ethereum vs Solana Tokenization
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.