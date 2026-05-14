Washington, Wall Street, and Big Tech are all converging on stablecoins at the exact same moment, but the next phase may depend less on ideology and more on politics, payments, and institutional flexibility.





This week, we discuss the Clarity Act, stablecoin adoption accelerating through Big Tech, and why Strategy considering Bitcoin sales to help power STRC.





We also explore stablecoin yield battles, tax-loss harvesting, tokenized funds, creator payments, and why every crypto breakthrough seems to arrive with drama. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:56 Why Clarity Is Good Enough

08:35 Crypto’s Political Missed Opportunity

12:31 Crypto’s Messaging Problem

16:22 Banks Fight Stablecoin Yield

20:58 Senate Vote And Ethics Fight

27:09 Why Strategy Might Sell Bitcoin

37:18 STRC's Yield Risk

43:20 Bitwise And Superstate Move Onchain

51:08 Big Tech’s Stablecoin Play

56:11 Stablecoin Payments Going Global

59:32 Banking The Unbanked

01:01:55 Final Thoughts









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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.