Clarity's Make Or Break Moment And Strategy Selling Its Bitcoin
Washington, Wall Street, and Big Tech are all converging on stablecoins at the exact same moment, but the next phase may depend less on ideology and more on politics, payments, and institutional flexibility.
This week, we discuss the Clarity Act, stablecoin adoption accelerating through Big Tech, and why Strategy considering Bitcoin sales to help power STRC.
We also explore stablecoin yield battles, tax-loss harvesting, tokenized funds, creator payments, and why every crypto breakthrough seems to arrive with drama. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:56 Why Clarity Is Good Enough
08:35 Crypto’s Political Missed Opportunity
12:31 Crypto’s Messaging Problem
16:22 Banks Fight Stablecoin Yield
20:58 Senate Vote And Ethics Fight
27:09 Why Strategy Might Sell Bitcoin
37:18 STRC's Yield Risk
43:20 Bitwise And Superstate Move Onchain
51:08 Big Tech’s Stablecoin Play
56:11 Stablecoin Payments Going Global
59:32 Banking The Unbanked
01:01:55 Final Thoughts
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.