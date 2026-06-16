The biggest opportunities in crypto may be emerging just as prices eye a bottom and investors are questioning old assumptions about markets, regulation, and where value will accrue next.





This week, we explore whether recent market strength signals a meaningful shift for crypto or simply another chapter in an increasingly complex macro environment.





We also discuss record M&A activity, SEC market structure reforms, accredited investor rules, DeFi security risks, and the evolution of crypto ETFs. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:46 Blockworks Acquires Messari

04:08 World Cup And Knicks

09:44 Bitcoin Bottom Debate

15:29 Crypto’s Few Winners

18:26 SEC Rewrites Market Structure

34:12 Private Markets Leave Retail Behind

45:06 AI, Hacks, And DeFi Risk

58:50 Active Crypto ETFs Arrive









FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Inflection Point – https://x.com/BWInflection

› Marc – https://x.com/marcarjoon

› Matt – https://x.com/Matt_Hougan

› David – https://x.com/dlawant

› Michael – https://x.com/marcryptonio

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks









EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events









Blockworks recently acquired Messari. For more information, please visit: https://blockworks.com/insights/blockworks-acquires-messari









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.