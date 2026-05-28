This week, we discuss Bitcoin's price action, break down Hyperliquid's growth into a derivatives super app, the SEC withdrawal of its innovation exemption and the CLARITY Act's path through the Senate. Enjoy!

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TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:27 ) Outlook on Bitcoin

( 08:41 ) Hyperliquid’s Revenue Engines

( 16:40 ) HYPE ETFs Steal the Show

( 26:04 ) ICE & OKX Challenge Hype

( 36:33 ) SEC Pauses Innovation Exemption

( 48:10 ) CLARITY Act Debrief

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.