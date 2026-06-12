A quiet shift is underway that could fundamentally change how capital markets operate.





This episode, Gabriel Otte, co-founder and CEO of Dinari, explains why tokenization is more than a new wrapper for securities and how it could transform financial infrastructure.





The discussion explores tokenized stocks, regulatory frameworks, global market access, ownership rights, and why programmable assets may reshape investing itself. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro 01:48 Why The World Tokenizes 04:27 Tokenization’s Universal Language 06:05 Dinari’s Regulatory Moat 09:18 Global Access Through APIs 13:44 Dinari’s Business Model 15:36 Dividends, Rights, And Ownership 22:04 SpaceX Goes Onchain 24:25 Weekend Price Discovery 31:02 When Tokens Become Shares 37:08 Programmable Market Structure 42:58 Rethinking Capital Markets





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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.