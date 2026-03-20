Crypto’s long-standing regulatory fog is beginning to lift, raising a deeper question about what the industry actually becomes once clarity arrives. The team discusses a major sea change in regulation and institutional adoption, unpacking how new SEC and CFTC guidance is reshaping the institutional crypto landscape. We explore token classification, Hyperliquid’s S&P license, stablecoin adoption in emerging markets, and why brand, structure, and regulation may matter more than technology alone. Enjoy! TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 Intro 01:40 LATAM's Booming Crypto Market 07:30 Stablecoins & Chain Competition 12:49 Hyperliquid & S&P License Decision 27:35 New SEC Securities Guidance 40:10 What About Revenue-Generating Tokens? 56:00 Staked ETH ETFs & LIVE DAS Recording FOLLOW THE SHOW › Matt – https://x.com/Matt_Hougan › David – https://x.com/dlawant › Michael – https://x.com/marcryptonio › Marc – https://x.com/marcarjoon › Inflection Point – https://x.com/BWInflection › Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks EVENTS › Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 in NYC (March 24–26) › Use code INFLECTION200 for $200 off https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026 DISCLAIMER Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.