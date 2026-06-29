SEC Commissioner Peirce On The Blueprint For Tokenized Markets
Markets are being rebuilt around blockchain, but the rules governing them are still being written.
This week, we sit down with SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce to discuss how tokenization is reshaping market structure and where regulation is headed next.
We cover tokenized securities, the innovation exemption, DeFi market structure, and the future of public markets. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:19 What People Misread About The SEC
05:07 Hester Peirce’s Regulatory Path
09:10 Tokenized Securities Framework
12:21 The Innovation Exemption Debate
16:11 Does Rule 611 Block DeFi?
20:27 Where Registration Should Attach
25:16 Onchain Finance vs DeFi
32:30 Crypto’s Remaining Gray Areas
40:12 Making Public Markets Work Again
46:13 Tokenized Securities Models
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.