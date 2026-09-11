The Bond Market Is Trapping The Fed | Weekly Roundup

Bond investors are testing whether policymakers can suppress yields without reigniting the inflation they claim to fear.





This week, we unpack the political incentives, stubborn prices, and Fed’s looming credibility test currently testing markets.





We explore the massive increase to Treasury buybacks, a possible one-and-done hike, slowing AI-led growth, if debasement trades are due for a pause, and the growing bipartisan opposition toward AI . Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:07 Can Bessent Beat The Bond Market?

06:56 Should The 10-Year Yield Be 5.8%?

11:01 The Inflation-Growth Trap

18:29 Ads (TOKEN2049, Avalanche)

20:05 Will The Fed Hike?

26:08 Is One Credibility Hike Enough?

30:29 Is Economic Growth Peaking?

33:04 Can Debasement Trades Keep Running?

37:42 Is The AI Trade Breaking?

43:22 Final Thoughts





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.