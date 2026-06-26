How To Trade The New Warsh Fed | Bob Sheehan
Markets may be entering a fundamentally different monetary regime under Kevin Warsh.
This week, Bob Sheehan of Lighthouse Macro joins to explain why the Fed's evolving framework could reshape how investors interpret policy, economic data, and market pricing.
We discuss the end of the Fed put, rising rate volatility, Treasury curve dynamics, fiscal pressures, and why data-driven macro matters more than ever. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:04 Bob's Macro Background
09:21 Data-Driven Macro
13:13 The Fed Put Is Dead
16:46 Less Guidance, More Volatility
21:13 Why Data Matters Even More
25:35 The Two Trades In Rates
33:16 Balance Sheet Games
37:42 The Fiscal Doom Loop
43:32 Final Thoughts
FOLLOW BOB
› X/Twitter – https://x.com/LHMacro
› Research – https://lighthousemacro.com/
FOLLOW THE SHOW
› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance
› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc
› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks
EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th
https://blockworks.com/events
Blockworks recently acquired Messari. For more information, please visit: https://blockworks.com/insights/blockworks-acquires-messari
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.