How To Trade The New Warsh Fed | Bob Sheehan

Markets may be entering a fundamentally different monetary regime under Kevin Warsh.





This week, Bob Sheehan of Lighthouse Macro joins to explain why the Fed's evolving framework could reshape how investors interpret policy, economic data, and market pricing.





We discuss the end of the Fed put, rising rate volatility, Treasury curve dynamics, fiscal pressures, and why data-driven macro matters more than ever. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:04 Bob's Macro Background

09:21 Data-Driven Macro

13:13 The Fed Put Is Dead

16:46 Less Guidance, More Volatility

21:13 Why Data Matters Even More

25:35 The Two Trades In Rates

33:16 Balance Sheet Games

37:42 The Fiscal Doom Loop

43:32 Final Thoughts









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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.