AI Will Drive The Biggest Boom In History | Raoul Pal
AI is forcing a rethinking of everything from energy and geopolitics to markets and human purpose while raising a deeper question: are we entering an era of abundance or losing control of the systems we’re building?
Raoul Pal joins us live from DAS to break down how the AI arms race, liquidity dynamics, and crypto infrastructure are converging into a single macro narrative shaping the next cycle.
We explore AI-driven abundance, crypto as agent infrastructure, oil and liquidity risks, tokenized data markets, and what human value looks like in an AI-dominated world. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:12 Oil Shock Meets Macro
05:22 AI Needs More Energy
07:19 The US China Race
08:53 Why Recessions Cannot Happen
12:03 Banks Will Provide Liquidity
15:24 AI Adoption Is Mispriced
18:41 Ads (Blockworks IR, Arkham)
20:15 Superintelligence Changes Everything
24:11 What Is Human Value
30:22 AI Agents Need Crypto
37:39 AI Meets Longevity
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.