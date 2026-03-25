AI is forcing a rethinking of everything from energy and geopolitics to markets and human purpose while raising a deeper question: are we entering an era of abundance or losing control of the systems we’re building?





Raoul Pal joins us live from DAS to break down how the AI arms race, liquidity dynamics, and crypto infrastructure are converging into a single macro narrative shaping the next cycle.





We explore AI-driven abundance, crypto as agent infrastructure, oil and liquidity risks, tokenized data markets, and what human value looks like in an AI-dominated world. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:12 Oil Shock Meets Macro

05:22 AI Needs More Energy

07:19 The US China Race

08:53 Why Recessions Cannot Happen

12:03 Banks Will Provide Liquidity

15:24 AI Adoption Is Mispriced

18:41 Ads (Blockworks IR, Arkham)

20:15 Superintelligence Changes Everything

24:11 What Is Human Value

30:22 AI Agents Need Crypto

37:39 AI Meets Longevity





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Arkham is a crypto exchange and blockchain analytics platform that lets traders see inside the wallets of top traders, funds, and influential players in crypto — and act on that information.

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.