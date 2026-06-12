Markets increasingly seem to respond more to intervention than fundamentals, raising a bigger question about what actually drives asset prices today.





This week, we discuss how policy intervention, systematic flows, and AI-driven capital allocation are reshaping market behavior and investor positioning.





We also explore volatility squeezes, Fed rate expectations, gold and oil, AI infrastructure spending, hyperscaler equity issuance, Bitcoin miners pivoting to AI, and the growing tension between technological progress and market centralization. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

05:11 Trump’s Market Playbook

08:11 The Fed Pricing Trap

12:12 Volatility Positioning Unwinds

17:22 Markets Are Centrally Managed

21:48 Mag Loses Leadership

28:54 The AI Capex Risk

30:17 The Best Rates Trade

34:20 Policy Powers The AI War

38:20 Will AI Politics Hit Markets?

43:52 The AI Access Divide

50:34 The Centralization Trade









FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

› Tyler – https://x.com/Tyler_Neville

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks









RESOURCES

› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I_E0fiARx9ikBBddWaGJegaAAfa00ODn/view?usp=sharing









EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.