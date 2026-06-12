Policy Intervention Is Keeping The Bull Market Alive | Weekly Roundup
Markets increasingly seem to respond more to intervention than fundamentals, raising a bigger question about what actually drives asset prices today.
This week, we discuss how policy intervention, systematic flows, and AI-driven capital allocation are reshaping market behavior and investor positioning.
We also explore volatility squeezes, Fed rate expectations, gold and oil, AI infrastructure spending, hyperscaler equity issuance, Bitcoin miners pivoting to AI, and the growing tension between technological progress and market centralization. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
05:11 Trump’s Market Playbook
08:11 The Fed Pricing Trap
12:12 Volatility Positioning Unwinds
17:22 Markets Are Centrally Managed
21:48 Mag Loses Leadership
28:54 The AI Capex Risk
30:17 The Best Rates Trade
34:20 Policy Powers The AI War
38:20 Will AI Politics Hit Markets?
43:52 The AI Access Divide
50:34 The Centralization Trade
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RESOURCES
› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I_E0fiARx9ikBBddWaGJegaAAfa00ODn/view?usp=sharing
EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th
https://blockworks.com/events
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.