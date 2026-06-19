A New Era Is Beginning In Markets | Weekly Roundup
A new era at the Federal Reserve may be reshaping how markets think about rates, volatility, and the role of central banks. But is the market interpreting Kevin Warsh's first moves correctly?
This week, we break down Warsh's first FOMC meeting, the end of traditional forward guidance, and why they believe peak hawkishness may already be behind us despite the Fed's messaging.
We also discuss the AI capex boom, the future of Bitcoin and MicroStrategy, tightening liquidity, housing affordability, and whether markets are entering a fundamentally different regime. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:13 Forward Guidance Is Dead
08:28 Rate Volatility Returns
13:08 Why Hikes Won’t Happen
18:33 Liquidity Gets Tight
26:15 The AI Buildout Meets The Fed
35:55 The Summer Market Setup
42:39 MicroStrategy's Market Test
46:18 Bitcoin’s AI Opportunity Cost
53:29 Crypto Needs To Adapt
01:00:46 Gold Sentiment Hits Extremes
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RESOURCES
› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yGHU0SgEjUNE1cDKP280F60FsRrcBqOh/view?usp=sharing
EVENTS
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.