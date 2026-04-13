How the World’s Biggest Macro Hedge Funds Are Using AI | Jan Szilagyi
AI is reshaping how decisions get made in markets, but does faster insight actually create better outcomes, or just new risks?
We speak with Jan Szilagyi, CEO of Reflexivity and former global macro investor, on how AI is being deployed inside hedge funds and why this moment may be more transformative than the ChatGPT hype cycle suggests.
We explore AI-driven idea generation, solving small sample size problems, execution gaps, labor disruption, and whether a world of universal AI tools compresses alpha or expands it. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:01 From Druckenmiller to Macro
05:28 Why the Name Reflexivity
07:58 Why AI Unlocks Finance
11:40 Solving Small-Sample Macro
17:19 Known and Unknown Unknowns
23:15 When Data Beats Chatbots
28:27 Does AI Kill Alpha?
34:02 Best Strategies for AI
39:13 Jobs, Productivity, and Policy
45:10 Compute Needs Real Resources
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.