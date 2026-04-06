AI is much more than another tech cycle. It’s a structural break that’s rewriting how economies function, how markets price assets, and how humans create value.





We sit down with Jordi Visser of 22V Research live from the Digital Asset Summit in New York to unpack how the shift from chatbots to autonomous agents is reshaping productivity, markets, and long-term economic frameworks.





We explore collapsing valuation models, AI-driven productivity, shifting labor dynamics, the compute arms race, and why Bitcoin, semiconductors, and hard assets may define the next cycle. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

03:23 AI Changes Macro Frameworks

06:28 Productivity Boom or Bust?

09:19 Why Bitcoin Benefits

12:42 AI and the Labor Market

15:55 The Sovereign AI Arms Race

19:15 Can New Models Catch Up?

22:58 Why Compute Demand Is Infinite

26:44 Hardware vs. Software

29:14 How to Actually Use AI









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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.