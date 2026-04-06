Why AI Will Reprice The Entire Economy | Jordi Visser
AI is much more than another tech cycle. It’s a structural break that’s rewriting how economies function, how markets price assets, and how humans create value.
We sit down with Jordi Visser of 22V Research live from the Digital Asset Summit in New York to unpack how the shift from chatbots to autonomous agents is reshaping productivity, markets, and long-term economic frameworks.
We explore collapsing valuation models, AI-driven productivity, shifting labor dynamics, the compute arms race, and why Bitcoin, semiconductors, and hard assets may define the next cycle. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
03:23 AI Changes Macro Frameworks
06:28 Productivity Boom or Bust?
09:19 Why Bitcoin Benefits
12:42 AI and the Labor Market
15:55 The Sovereign AI Arms Race
19:15 Can New Models Catch Up?
22:58 Why Compute Demand Is Infinite
26:44 Hardware vs. Software
29:14 How to Actually Use AI
FOLLOW GUEST
› Jordi – https://x.com/jvisserlabs
FOLLOW THE SHOW
› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance
› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc
› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.