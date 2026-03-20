Escalating Energy Shock Exposing Central Bank Limits | Weekly Roundup
We explore a market caught between fragile stability and mounting geopolitical pressure, where central banks, energy shocks, and liquidity constraints collide in unpredictable ways.
Quinn and Felix break down the latest Fed meeting, shifting rate expectations, and how global energy disruptions in the Middle East are reshaping macro positioning and investor sentiment.
We cover energy shocks, policy paralysis, equity vulnerability, geographic imbalances, and why markets may be underestimating second-order effects across currencies, commodities, and risk assets. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
04:12 Fed Meeting & Market Reaction
10:45 Foreign Central Bank Dilemma
14:40 Potential Export Ban & Downplaying Risks
18:55 Most Vulnerable Economies
22:08 Agriculture Complex & Financial Warfare
26:58 Ads (Arkham)
27:46 Russia Winning While the World Burns
29:58 Growth-Inflation Dilemma & Fragile Positioning
39:42 Transferring Vol, U.S Trade Balance
42:50 Risks to the U.S. & Global Domino Effect
48:07 Final Thoughts
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