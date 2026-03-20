We explore a market caught between fragile stability and mounting geopolitical pressure, where central banks, energy shocks, and liquidity constraints collide in unpredictable ways.





Quinn and Felix break down the latest Fed meeting, shifting rate expectations, and how global energy disruptions in the Middle East are reshaping macro positioning and investor sentiment.





We cover energy shocks, policy paralysis, equity vulnerability, geographic imbalances, and why markets may be underestimating second-order effects across currencies, commodities, and risk assets. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

04:12 Fed Meeting & Market Reaction

10:45 Foreign Central Bank Dilemma

14:40 Potential Export Ban & Downplaying Risks

18:55 Most Vulnerable Economies

22:08 Agriculture Complex & Financial Warfare

26:58 Ads (Arkham)

27:46 Russia Winning While the World Burns

29:58 Growth-Inflation Dilemma & Fragile Positioning

39:42 Transferring Vol, U.S Trade Balance

42:50 Risks to the U.S. & Global Domino Effect

48:07 Final Thoughts





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› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

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EVENTS

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https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026





RESOURCES

› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ARpAEgw6gVndjjSP2m882nsfMOkT4o68/view?usp=sharing





SPONSORS

› ARKHAM

Arkham isa crypto exchange and blockchain analytics platform. that allows traders and investors to look inside the wallets of the best traders, largest funds, and. most influential players in crypto — and act on that information.





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing. said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.