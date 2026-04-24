The Fed Is Irrelevant While CapEx Runs The Economy | Weekly Roundup

Markets feel stable on the surface, but conflicting forces are building around Fed uncertainty, AI-driven growth, and structural imbalances that may not coexist for long.





This week, we break down break down the Warsh hearing and concerns over Fed credibility to a potential re-industrialization and what’s actually driving resilience in the economy.





We also explore AI-driven capex as the true growth engine, labor and credit dynamics, geopolitical pressures, dollar dominance, and the growing tension between asset inflation and societal change. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

04:49 Kevin Warsh Hearing

13:11 Oil Shock Meets Strong Data

16:51 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)

17:15 AI Capex Boom

24:02 Data Centers Remake Economy

33:25 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)

34:12 Church Beats OnlyFans

47:04 Dollar Dominance Surges

51:47 Dollar Wrecking Ball

57:58 ESG Trade Dies









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SPONSORS

› FIDELITY CRYPTO

This episode is brought to you by Fidelity Crypto. Learn more at Fidelity.com/crypto





Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over a dozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We're here to help you feel good about investing in crypto.





Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of complete loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.





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Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.