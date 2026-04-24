The Fed Is Irrelevant While CapEx Runs The Economy | Weekly Roundup
Markets feel stable on the surface, but conflicting forces are building around Fed uncertainty, AI-driven growth, and structural imbalances that may not coexist for long.
This week, we break down break down the Warsh hearing and concerns over Fed credibility to a potential re-industrialization and what’s actually driving resilience in the economy.
We also explore AI-driven capex as the true growth engine, labor and credit dynamics, geopolitical pressures, dollar dominance, and the growing tension between asset inflation and societal change. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
04:49 Kevin Warsh Hearing
13:11 Oil Shock Meets Strong Data
16:51 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)
17:15 AI Capex Boom
24:02 Data Centers Remake Economy
33:25 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)
34:12 Church Beats OnlyFans
47:04 Dollar Dominance Surges
51:47 Dollar Wrecking Ball
57:58 ESG Trade Dies
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RESOURCES
› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vCQT4biQJI-d10B0-OuD7MxJlq-kW9tl/view?usp=sharing
SPONSORS
› FIDELITY CRYPTO
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