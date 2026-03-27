The Fed Is Trapped As Oil Drives Inflation Higher | Weekly Roundup

Global markets face a fragile moment where a geopolitical shock could collide with already restrictive monetary policy, creating a setup few investors are prepared for.





Felix and Quinn sit down with Joseph Wang live at DAS New York to unpack today's chaotic macro landscape, focusing on how energy markets and central bank constraints are increasingly intertwined.





We explore oil supply risks, the Fed’s policy trap, liquidity constraints, the ongoing banking regime shift, and how these forces could reshape risk assets and global growth. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

03:28 Middle East Drives Macro

06:21 Risk Assets Face A Lid

09:15 Will The Fed Look Through?

12:02 Why Liquidity Stays Tight

15:14 Dollar Up Gold Down

19:16 The Great Rebalancing

22:28 Ads (Blockworks IR, Arkham)

27:18 Where Liquidity Could Come From

31:04 Can They Steer It Back?

35:20 What Signals Actually Matter





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.