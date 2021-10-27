The Iran War is Accelerating the End of Globalism | Jacob Shapiro

A war few expected to last this long is exposing how fragile global systems really are, raising a deeper question about whether we're witnessing a temporary disruption or the end of a the U.S. unipolar era.





Geopolitical analyst Jacob Shapiro joins us to break down the Iran conflict, the Strait of Hormuz, and how shifting power dynamics are reshaping global markets and strategy.





We unpack shipping flows, supply chain fractures, energy chokepoints, multipolarity, and why markets may be underestimating cascading global disruptions. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:42 Iran War Framework

07:23 What Actually Matters

11:46 Counting Ships, Not Headlines

15:59 Beyond Hormuz

20:20 Hidden Supply Chain Risks

25:20 Ads (Arkham, Blockworks IR)

27:11 How Long Until Damage?

32:01 Negotiations or Theater?

35:55 Why Markets Still Shrug

40:18 China’s Quiet Advantage

47:56 The Bull Case Remains









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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance. isa recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.