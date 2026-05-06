Passive Easing Is Fueling The Next Inflation Wave | Danny Dayan
Inflation may be reaccelerating just as policymakers are mistaking inaction for restraint.
Danny Dayan joins the show to explain why passive easing, loose financial conditions, and supply shocks could leave the Fed behind the curve again.
We discuss inflation, oil, labor supply, neutral rates, risk assets, the dollar, commodities, and why the melt-up may continue. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:53 Why Is Growth So Strong?
07:31 How Forward Guidance Drives Policy
11:53 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)
12:45 Why Oil Hasn’t Broken Growth
19:02 Why Inflation Won’t Die
21:52 What Warsh Changes At The Fed
29:54 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)
30:38 Why The Fed Is Always Late
36:45 The Fed’s Neutral Rate Mistake
43:05 The Melt-Up Trade Setup
48:57 Where To Find Danny
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