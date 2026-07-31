The AI Unwind And Warsh's Long-End Gamble | Weekly Roundup
AI’s leverage-fueled boom is colliding with a Fed determined to tighten conditions without touching short-term rates.
This week, we dig into the Situational Awareness liquidation, the Fed meeting, and whether markets have reached a genuine growth inflection.
We unpack the ongoing AI unwind, Warsh’s long-end strategy, the Fed's credibility shock, and the administration’s market choreography. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:45 Situational Awareness Liquidation
04:49 Why Leverage Fueled The Boom
07:51 Price Drives The Narrative
12:42 Did Markets Misread Warsh?
21:08 Why The Long End Matters
25:42 Warsh’s Communication Problem
29:17 What Comes At Jackson Hole?
33:14 Growth Hits An Inflection
38:27 Markets Vs Midterm Politics
45:46 August Slowdown Risks
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Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.