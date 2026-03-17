In this episode, we explore how a sudden oil shock and geopolitical conflict can quickly rewrite the global macro outlook, forcing markets and policymakers into a difficult balancing act between inflation and growth.





We sit down with Bob Elliott of Unlimited Funds to unpack how the Iran-driven oil shock fits into today’s fragile, savings-driven economy.





We discuss oil shocks past and present, policy sequencing, bond market reactions, global currency impacts, and why markets may be underestimating the second-order effects of rising energy prices. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:30 Oil Shock Challenges & Today vs 2022

10:13 Contrasting the 2008 & 1970s Oil Shocks

15:15 The Energy Shock Impact on Households

19:16 How Will Central Banks & Bonds React?

29:50 Ads (Arkham)

30:38 Oil Shock Sequence of Events

32:28 Iran War's Asymmetric Regional Impact

39:00 What Happens to Gold?

42:02 Understanding a Wartime Economy

46:36 Final Thoughts





FOLLOW GUEST

› X/Twitter – https://x.com/BobEUnlimited





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





EVENTS

› Join us at. Digital AssetSummit 2026 in NYC (March 24–26)

› Use code FORWARD200 for $200 off

https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026





SPONSORS

› ARKHAM

Arkham is a crypto exchange and blockchain analytics platform that lets traders see inside the wallets of top traders, funds, and influential players in crypto — and act on that information.

Sign up: https://auth.arkm.com/register?ref=blockworks





Eligibility varies by jurisdiction. Users residing in certain jurisdictions may be excluded from onboarding.





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.