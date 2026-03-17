The Macro Chain Reaction of Oil Shocks | Bob Elliott
In this episode, we explore how a sudden oil shock and geopolitical conflict can quickly rewrite the global macro outlook, forcing markets and policymakers into a difficult balancing act between inflation and growth.
We sit down with Bob Elliott of Unlimited Funds to unpack how the Iran-driven oil shock fits into today’s fragile, savings-driven economy.
We discuss oil shocks past and present, policy sequencing, bond market reactions, global currency impacts, and why markets may be underestimating the second-order effects of rising energy prices. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:30 Oil Shock Challenges & Today vs 2022
10:13 Contrasting the 2008 & 1970s Oil Shocks
15:15 The Energy Shock Impact on Households
19:16 How Will Central Banks & Bonds React?
29:50 Ads (Arkham)
30:38 Oil Shock Sequence of Events
32:28 Iran War's Asymmetric Regional Impact
39:00 What Happens to Gold?
42:02 Understanding a Wartime Economy
46:36 Final Thoughts
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