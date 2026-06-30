Think Like Everyone Else, Lose Like Everyone Else | Brent Donnelly
Markets reward independent thinking, but only if you can avoid the traps that come with it.
This week, Brent Donnelly, President of Spectra Markets and author of Trade Outside the Box, joins us to discuss how psychology, risk management, and market narratives shape successful trading.
We explore poker's lessons for traders, AI's role in markets, Kevin Warsh's Fed, the dollar and yen, and why predicting people may matter more than predicting macro. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:00 Trading Outside The Box
06:38 Trading Psychology And Risk
12:46 AI As A Trading Tool
19:33 How LLMs Shape Markets
25:19 Kevin Warsh And The New Fed
33:37 The Yen Intervention Playbook
41:40 Is Government Debt Sustainable?
43:00 Has Bitcoin Lost Its Narrative?
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› Trade Outside The Box – https://a.co/d/0i4r9Udd
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EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th
https://blockworks.com/events
Blockworks recently acquired Messari. For more information, please visit: https://blockworks.com/insights/blockworks-acquires-messari
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.