Think Like Everyone Else, Lose Like Everyone Else | Brent Donnelly

Markets reward independent thinking, but only if you can avoid the traps that come with it.





This week, Brent Donnelly, President of Spectra Markets and author of Trade Outside the Box, joins us to discuss how psychology, risk management, and market narratives shape successful trading.





We explore poker's lessons for traders, AI's role in markets, Kevin Warsh's Fed, the dollar and yen, and why predicting people may matter more than predicting macro. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:00 Trading Outside The Box

06:38 Trading Psychology And Risk

12:46 AI As A Trading Tool

19:33 How LLMs Shape Markets

25:19 Kevin Warsh And The New Fed

33:37 The Yen Intervention Playbook

41:40 Is Government Debt Sustainable?

43:00 Has Bitcoin Lost Its Narrative?









FOLLOW BRENT

› X/Twitter – https://x.com/donnelly_brent

› Spectra Markets – https://www.spectramarkets.com/am-fx/

› Trade Outside The Box – https://a.co/d/0i4r9Udd









FOLLOW THE SHOW

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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events









Blockworks recently acquired Messari. For more information, please visit: https://blockworks.com/insights/blockworks-acquires-messari









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.