The market’s most crowded trade is beginning to crack, but where the fallout spreads next remains unclear.





This week, we dig into the violent momentum unwind and mounting pressure across the AI trade.





We explore the damage of leveraged ETFs, Korea’s retail reckoning, a potential value revival, renewed Iran oil risks, and why Quinn is bullish real estate in the right places. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:01 The Momentum Trade Unravels

06:22 Leveraged ETFs Are Breaking Markets

12:07 Has The AI Boom Hit Its Limits?

16:05 Cheap Models Threatening The AI Trade

19:52 Hyperscalers Facing A Credit Squeeze

23:27 The Fed’s Forward Guidance Failure

29:38 Global Carry Trade Risk?

35:29 Can Value Finally Win?

40:44 Iran Reignites Oil Risk

48:00 Housing Policy Vs Property Rights









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› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

› Tyler – https://x.com/Tyler_Neville

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RESOURCES

› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/17yRksHxeO19PfW6MOCrzT_OpEwicKuog/view?usp=drive_link









EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.