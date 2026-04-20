Liquidity may be sending a very different signal than most investors think, challenging the dominant narrative around growth, rates, and risk.





We sit down with Michael Howell of CrossBorder Capital, a leading voice on global liquidity, to unpack where we are in the cycle and why his framework diverges from consensus views on markets and the economy.





We explore the liquidity vs. business cycle divide, yield curve dynamics, Treasury-driven liquidity, rising commodities, and why all signals may be pointing toward a late-cycle shift. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:55 Global Liquidity Turning Lower

06:34 Liquidity Cycle vs Economy

11:36 Recession Fears vs Data

15:16 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)

18:08 Treasury Stimulus and Buybacks

23:40 Why Bond Volatility Matters

28:26 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)

32:33 Warsh and the Next Regime

39:25 What Interest Rates Really Mean

48:29 Positioning for Turbulence

59:19 Where to Follow Michael









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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.