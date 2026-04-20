Markets Are Misreading A Late Cycle Liquidity Crunch | Michael Howell
Liquidity may be sending a very different signal than most investors think, challenging the dominant narrative around growth, rates, and risk.
We sit down with Michael Howell of CrossBorder Capital, a leading voice on global liquidity, to unpack where we are in the cycle and why his framework diverges from consensus views on markets and the economy.
We explore the liquidity vs. business cycle divide, yield curve dynamics, Treasury-driven liquidity, rising commodities, and why all signals may be pointing toward a late-cycle shift. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:55 Global Liquidity Turning Lower
06:34 Liquidity Cycle vs Economy
11:36 Recession Fears vs Data
15:16 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)
18:08 Treasury Stimulus and Buybacks
23:40 Why Bond Volatility Matters
28:26 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)
32:33 Warsh and the Next Regime
39:25 What Interest Rates Really Mean
48:29 Positioning for Turbulence
59:19 Where to Follow Michael
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Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.