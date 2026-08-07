Washington Is Suppressing Volatility To Keep The AI Boom Alive | Weekly Roundup
Washington is shifting from monetary management toward state-directed capitalism and the consequences could reshape where capital flows next.
This week, Tyler joins us for his final roundup before heading to Shoten Capital, unpacking the shift toward state-directed growth and volatility suppression.
We explore Fed-Treasury coordination, the AI capex boom, energy abundance, and whether Bitcoin is approaching a turning point. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
00:58 Tyler's Farewell
04:34 Markets Enter A New Regime
06:22 Treasury Takes Control Of Volatility
15:11 Nuclear Power Supercycle?
20:18 Backstopping The Global Short Vol Trade
24:50 Are Policy Band-Aids Creating Bigger Risks?
28:48 Gold Sniffs Out The Policy Pivot
33:35 The AI Capex Boom Becomes Statecraft
40:42 Can Markets Survive The Midterms?
44:19 Regulation Builds The AI Moat
46:01 Bitcoin Enters A Cleansing Phase
50:31 How Narratives Drive Capital Flows
55:34 Final Thoughts
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Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.