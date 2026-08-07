Washington Is Suppressing Volatility To Keep The AI Boom Alive | Weekly Roundup

Washington is shifting from monetary management toward state-directed capitalism and the consequences could reshape where capital flows next.





This week, Tyler joins us for his final roundup before heading to Shoten Capital, unpacking the shift toward state-directed growth and volatility suppression.





We explore Fed-Treasury coordination, the AI capex boom, energy abundance, and whether Bitcoin is approaching a turning point. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:58 Tyler's Farewell

04:34 Markets Enter A New Regime

06:22 Treasury Takes Control Of Volatility

15:11 Nuclear Power Supercycle?

20:18 Backstopping The Global Short Vol Trade

24:50 Are Policy Band-Aids Creating Bigger Risks?

28:48 Gold Sniffs Out The Policy Pivot

33:35 The AI Capex Boom Becomes Statecraft

40:42 Can Markets Survive The Midterms?

44:19 Regulation Builds The AI Moat

46:01 Bitcoin Enters A Cleansing Phase

50:31 How Narratives Drive Capital Flows

55:34 Final Thoughts





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