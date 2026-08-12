The Growth Strategy Trapping The Fed | Darius Dale
Running the economy hot may keep growth alive, but it creates a dangerous balancing act for markets.
Darius Dale, founder of 42 Macro, joins us to explain why today’s reflationary regime demands a different investing playbook.
We also discuss rising neutral rates, bond-market pressure, Fed credibility, capital scarcity, and systematic portfolio risk management. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:00 The Risk-On Reflation Regime
06:29 Why This Bull Market Feels Harder
14:54 The Fed Risks The Bond Market
20:57 Inside The Fed’s Policy Tightrope
29:49 Can Policymakers Stick The Landing?
37:10 Why Risk Management Beats Buy-And-Hold
43:29 Making Institutional Tools Accessible
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EVENTS
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.