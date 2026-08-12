Running the economy hot may keep growth alive, but it creates a dangerous balancing act for markets.





Darius Dale, founder of 42 Macro, joins us to explain why today’s reflationary regime demands a different investing playbook.





We also discuss rising neutral rates, bond-market pressure, Fed credibility, capital scarcity, and systematic portfolio risk management. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:00 The Risk-On Reflation Regime

06:29 Why This Bull Market Feels Harder

14:54 The Fed Risks The Bond Market

20:57 Inside The Fed’s Policy Tightrope

29:49 Can Policymakers Stick The Landing?

37:10 Why Risk Management Beats Buy-And-Hold

43:29 Making Institutional Tools Accessible





FOLLOW DARIUS

› X/Twitter – https://x.com/DariusDale42

› 42 Macro – https://42macro.com/





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EVENTS

› Join. usat Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.