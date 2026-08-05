The Portfolio Built To Survive Every Crash | Jared Dillian
Markets are relearning that durable wealth comes from disciplined risk management, not chasing momentum or relying on central bank intervention.
This week, we're joined by Jared Dillian, editor of The Daily Dirtnap and author of The Awesome Portfolio, to discuss why markets may be entering a new regime where risk management matters more than maximizing returns.
We explore Warsh's Fed strategy, the case for a steeper yield curve, why the AI trade may be masking economic weakness, how sentiment shifts after crowded trades unwind, and why gold and diversified portfolios could be poised for a comeback. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:01 The Awesome Portfolio
04:42 Why Investors Misunderstand Risk
11:15 Warsh’s Intentional Policy Shift
14:17 The Yield Curve Meets Weak Data
17:32 Markets To Do The Heavy Lifting
20:00 Treasury Enters The Currency Fight
22:58 The Bear Market’s Starting Gun
27:57 Defensive Stocks, Oil And Gold
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EVENTS
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.