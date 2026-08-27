Druck Calls Out Bessent & Will Jackson Hole Derail The Debasement Trade? | Weekly Roundup
The macro establishment is turning on itself as Stan Druckenmiller challenges Scott Bessent’s efforts to suppress long-term Treasury yields.
This week, we unpack the Druck-Bessent clash and what it reveals about fiscal policy, Fed independence, and market intervention.
We also preview Warsh's Jackson Hole speech this week, potential bond-market manipulation, AI bubble risks, and whether the debasement trade is here to stay. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
02:43 Druckenmiller Calls Out Bessent
05:51 Is Druck Actually Helping Bessent?
08:42 Druck’s AI-Written Op-Ed
13:50 Treasury Escalates Bond Buybacks?
16:05 Why Yield Suppression Fuels Debasement
19:52 Ads (TOKEN2049, DAS Asia, Avalanche Summit)
21:28 Jackson Hole And Warsh’s Dilemma
27:20 America’s Term-Premium Problem
30:43 Anthropic And The AI Bubble
37:48 AI Repeats Crypto’s 2021 Playbook
42:48 Will The Government Bail Out AI?
47:03 The Debasement Endgame
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