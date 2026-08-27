Druck Calls Out Bessent & Will Jackson Hole Derail The Debasement Trade? | Weekly Roundup

The macro establishment is turning on itself as Stan Druckenmiller challenges Scott Bessent’s efforts to suppress long-term Treasury yields.





This week, we unpack the Druck-Bessent clash and what it reveals about fiscal policy, Fed independence, and market intervention.





We also preview Warsh's Jackson Hole speech this week, potential bond-market manipulation, AI bubble risks, and whether the debasement trade is here to stay. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:43 Druckenmiller Calls Out Bessent

05:51 Is Druck Actually Helping Bessent?

08:42 Druck’s AI-Written Op-Ed

13:50 Treasury Escalates Bond Buybacks?

16:05 Why Yield Suppression Fuels Debasement

19:52 Ads (TOKEN2049, DAS Asia, Avalanche Summit)

21:28 Jackson Hole And Warsh’s Dilemma

27:20 America’s Term-Premium Problem

30:43 Anthropic And The AI Bubble

37:48 AI Repeats Crypto’s 2021 Playbook

42:48 Will The Government Bail Out AI?

47:03 The Debasement Endgame





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