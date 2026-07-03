The AI Trade Is Finally Cracking | Weekly Roundup
Markets can look strongest just before their underlying assumptions begin to crack.
This week, we examine whether the AI-led growth narrative is beginning to unravel as positioning, macro data, and market structure all shift at once.
We discuss the AI momentum unwind, yen intervention, NFP & labor market weakness, Fed policy, gold, Bitcoin, and what we think is the next major trade. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:40 AI Momentum Starts To Crack
07:14 What Triggered The Selloff?
10:21 Is The AI Boom Peaking?
12:24 Why Gold Still Looks Attractive
14:19 Breaking Down The Jobs Report
18:06 Could Inflation Stay Sticky?
24:56 Is The Market Misreading The Fed?
27:54 How We're Trading This
32:47 Is Bitcoin Turning?
38:42 Why Gold Beats Tech
40:36 The Next Phase Of Crypto
44:17 July 4th And The World Cup
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RESOURCES
› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/14q53P0qQcFvyvvSBgVSZ-jM_TZU9HEyP/view?usp=drive_link
EVENTS
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.