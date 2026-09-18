The Fed Is Hiking Into A Growth Slowdown | Weekly Roundup

What happens when the Fed hikes into fading stimulus, slowing growth, and persistent inflation?





This week, we're joined by Vincent Deluard of StoneX Group to explore America’s emerging stagflation trap, AI’s economic support, and Europe’s potential Japan-style currency reset.





We also discuss the contrarian case for UK equities and Canada’s investment revival. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:34 Did The Fed Turn Too Hawkish?

08:10 The Stimulus Boom Is Fading

13:11 The Return Of Stagflation

21:06 Is The Fed Making A Mistake?

25:45 Can Trump Salvage Midterms?

32:35 Why AI Leaders Want Regulation

35:46 Will Europe Follow Japan?

48:45 The European Debasement Trade

59:28 Is The UK The Best Hedge?

01:05:41 Can Canada Reinvent Its Economy?





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› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

› Vincent – https://x.com/VincentDeluard

› Tyler – https://x.com/Tyler_Neville

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RESOURCES

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.