Is The Fed Panic Already Fading? | Weekly Roundup
The Fed scare that dominated markets may already be losing momentum. Now investors are asking what comes next as the AI trade, inflation picture, and market leadership evolve.
This week, we break down why the Fed may be nearing the end of its hiking cycle, how AI investment is reshaping markets, and where capital is rotating next.
We also discuss peak inflation, hyperscaler capex, market dispersion, active management, and why new leaders could replace the old winners. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:16 FIFA World Cup
04:24 Peak Hawkishness Fading
09:53 Oil, Gasoline, And Disinflation
12:28 Why Inflation Stays Sticky
14:22 Monetary Policy vs AI CapEx
19:43 Warsh: Balance Sheet & Rates
25:22 Hyperscalers Hit The CapEx Wall
29:38 Passive Investing Cracking?
33:37 Market Leadership Rotating
42:07 The Productive Capital Cycle?
44:24 MicroStrategy Hits Reality
50:09 Bitcoin, AI, And Power
55:26 Do Things IRL
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RESOURCES
› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cLd9ck8EM77hJz9ZlnB_5VKd8ai1Sb2d/view?usp=sharing
EVENTS
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.