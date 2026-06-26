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Is The Fed Panic Already Fading? | Weekly Roundup

The Fed scare that dominated markets may already be losing momentum. Now investors are asking what comes next as the AI trade, inflation picture, and market leadership evolve.


This week, we break down why the Fed may be nearing the end of its hiking cycle, how AI investment is reshaping markets, and where capital is rotating next.


We also discuss peak inflation, hyperscaler capex, market dispersion, active management, and why new leaders could replace the old winners. Enjoy!



TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:16 FIFA World Cup

04:24 Peak Hawkishness Fading

09:53 Oil, Gasoline, And Disinflation

12:28 Why Inflation Stays Sticky

14:22 Monetary Policy vs AI CapEx

19:43 Warsh: Balance Sheet & Rates

25:22 Hyperscalers Hit The CapEx Wall

29:38 Passive Investing Cracking?

33:37 Market Leadership Rotating

42:07 The Productive Capital Cycle?

44:24 MicroStrategy Hits Reality

50:09 Bitcoin, AI, And Power

55:26 Do Things IRL



FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

› Tyler – https://x.com/Tyler_Neville

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks



RESOURCES

› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cLd9ck8EM77hJz9ZlnB_5VKd8ai1Sb2d/view?usp=sharing



EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events



Blockworks recently acquired Messari. For more information, please visit: https://blockworks.com/insights/blockworks-acquires-messari



DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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