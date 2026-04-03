Market Structure is Distorting Reality as Inflation Builds | Weekly Roundup
Markets appear frozen, but under the surface, positioning shifts and macro pressures suggest something far more unstable is unfolding.
We’re back with the trio dissecting market structure, geopolitical risks, and the growing disconnect between headlines and actual capital flows.
We dig into extreme hedging, volatility-driven moves, inflation from energy shocks, rotation into real assets, and looming credit stress that could force unconventional policy responses. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
06:36 Overhedged Market Setup
11:51 Why Volatility Misfires
15:11 Rotation Into Real Assets
18:12 Flows Over Fundamentals
22:00 Oil’s Inflation Corridor
29:48 Ads (Arkham, Blockworks IR)
31:25 Bear Flatteners, Bad Bonds
40:18 Wartime Capital Allocation
47:04 AI Compute Still Booming
55:01 Inflation Path, Not Politics
59:12 Final Thoughts
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› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VIgcvSAxR2kJPUjPsa7gjWFQPszL8atC/view?usp=sharing
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold. positions in thecompanies, funds, or projects discussed.