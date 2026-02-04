Joseph Wang joins the show to break down the implications of Kevin Warsh’s Fed Chair nomination, debate QE versus balance-sheet restraint, explore shifting views on central bank independence, and unpack what all of this means for rates, markets, and inflation going forward.. Enjoy! __ Follow Joseph: https://x.com/josephwang Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc Follow Forward Guidance: https://twitter.com/ForwardGuidance Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_ Forward Guidance Telegram: https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 in NYC March 24-26th! Use code FORWARD200 for$200 OFF! https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026 __ Grayscale offers more than 30 different crypto investment products. Explore the full suite at grayscale.com. Invest in your share of the future. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. https://www.grayscale.com/?utm_source=blockworks&utm_medium=paid-other&utm_campaign=brand&utm_id=&utm_term=&utm_content=audio-forwardguidance Coinbase crypto-backed loans, powered by Morpho, enable you to take out loans at competitive rates using crypto as collateral. Rates are typically 4% to 8%. Borrow up to $5M using BTC as collateral and up to $1M using ETH as collateral. Manage crypto-backed loans directly in the Coinbase app with ease. Learn more here: https://www.coinbase.com/onchain/borrow/get-started?utm_campaign=0126_defi-borrow_blockworks_FG&marketId=0x9103c3b4e834476c9a62ea009ba2c884ee42e94e6e314a26f04d312434191836&utm_source=FG — Timestamps: 00:00 Intro 02:54 Fed Leadership, QE & Policy Direction 06:36 Ads (Grayscale) 14:10 Monetary Systems & Central Banking Frameworks 19:18 Ads (Grayscale, Coinbase) 24:54 Fed Independence, Regulation & Rates 36:00 New Fed Chair Challenges & Political Pressure 43:07 Market Reactions, Speculation & Silver 47:15 Final Thoughts __ Disclaimer: Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed. #Macro #Investing #Markets #ForwardGuidance