The 60/40 portfolio was built for an old regime, but what replaces bonds when fiscal dominance and currency debasement become structural?





This week, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan and Proficio CIO Bob Haber join the show to explore how hard assets fit into modern portfolio construction.





We discuss how Bitcoin and gold, bond-market risk, fiscal dominance, precious metals, and the Fed’s shrinking influence come together to shape a new investing regime. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

04:38 Is The 60/40 Portfolio Broken?

10:23 From QE To Fiscal Dominance

12:45 Is Bitcoin Digital Gold Again?

18:30 Sizing Bitcoin And Gold

23:59 Why Gold Miners Look Attractive

27:56 The Opportunity In Silver

29:53 Will Central Banks Buy Bitcoin?

32:24 Who Buys $12T Of Treasuries?

36:28 Can AI Solve The Debt Problem?

41:01 Are Bond Investors The Patsy?





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EVENTS

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.