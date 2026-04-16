Market Structure is Fueling an Inflation Trap | Weekly Roundup
Markets are ripping higher, but something underneath feels increasingly disconnected from reality.
This, week we break down the growing dominance of flows, derivatives, and policy over fundamentals, and what that means for how markets actually move.
We explore extreme positioning, retail chasing, sticky inflation, policy incentives into midterms, and why capital markets may be losing integrity in an environment driven by liquidity and narrative rather than fundamentals. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
03:20 Historic Rally, Broken Market
06:09 Dollar Weakness Drives Everything
08:39 Volatility, Retail, And Trump
12:11 What Actually Moves Markets
16:52 Allbirds And AI Mania
21:04 Inflation Is Turning Higher
26:32 Midterms And More Stimulus
30:07 Housing Versus Asset Prices
34:00 Negative Real Yields World
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RESOURCES
› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wFcQCeXRDIJX9c7g0Vn1H2IcBHNXdbbN/view?usp=sharing
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.