Markets are ripping higher, but something underneath feels increasingly disconnected from reality.





This, week we break down the growing dominance of flows, derivatives, and policy over fundamentals, and what that means for how markets actually move.





We explore extreme positioning, retail chasing, sticky inflation, policy incentives into midterms, and why capital markets may be losing integrity in an environment driven by liquidity and narrative rather than fundamentals. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

03:20 Historic Rally, Broken Market

06:09 Dollar Weakness Drives Everything

08:39 Volatility, Retail, And Trump

12:11 What Actually Moves Markets

16:52 Allbirds And AI Mania

21:04 Inflation Is Turning Higher

26:32 Midterms And More Stimulus

30:07 Housing Versus Asset Prices

34:00 Negative Real Yields World









FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

› Tyler – https://x.com/Tyler_Neville

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks









RESOURCES

› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wFcQCeXRDIJX9c7g0Vn1H2IcBHNXdbbN/view?usp=sharing









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.