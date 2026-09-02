What happens when AI agents become the internet’s dominant users?
This week, Jason sits down with Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince to explore how AI agents could fundamentally reshape the internet’s business model.
They discuss 1,000x agent traffic, why everything wrong with the world is Google's fault, AI flattening organizations, micropayments at unprecedented scale, and whether AI becomes the new interface to the internet. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
00:45 How The Internet Got Here
05:52 Did Ads Break Society?
10:20 Why AI Labs Fear Google
16:59 What Cloudflare Actually Does
19:56 Ads (Token2049, Avalanche Summit)
21:35 When Cloudflare Went AI-First
27:20 AI Is Flattening Companies
35:39 What Happens To Human Work?
39:18 Why Public Markets Work Better
43:59 Who Pays For The Agent Internet?
54:08 Do Agents Need Blockchains?
01:01:09 What Breaks In The Agent Internet?
01:07:30 Will AI Become The Internet?
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