Cloudflare CEO: The Man Deciding The Internet’s Next Business Model

What happens when AI agents become the internet’s dominant users?





This week, Jason sits down with Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince to explore how AI agents could fundamentally reshape the internet’s business model.





They discuss 1,000x agent traffic, why everything wrong with the world is Google's fault, AI flattening organizations, micropayments at unprecedented scale, and whether AI becomes the new interface to the internet. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:45 How The Internet Got Here

05:52 Did Ads Break Society?

10:20 Why AI Labs Fear Google

16:59 What Cloudflare Actually Does

19:56 Ads (Token2049, Avalanche Summit)

21:35 When Cloudflare Went AI-First

27:20 AI Is Flattening Companies

35:39 What Happens To Human Work?

39:18 Why Public Markets Work Better

43:59 Who Pays For The Agent Internet?

54:08 Do Agents Need Blockchains?

01:01:09 What Breaks In The Agent Internet?

01:07:30 Will AI Become The Internet?





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Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.