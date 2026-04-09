This week, the Hivemind team breaks down the ceasefire in Iran and how it could impact markets going forward. We then deep dive into the 2026 IPO window, is AI a bubble, the fallout of Drift's $280M exploit, Polymarkets recent announcement and more. Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:50 ) State of The Market

( 09:53 ) Finding Opportunities In Crypto

( 15:15 ) Is AI In a Bubble?

( 26:35 ) The Return of Active Investing

( 37:42 ) Prediction Markets

( 51:40 ) The Drift Exploit Fallout

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, the Hivemind team, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.