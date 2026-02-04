In this episode, we break down the state of stablecoins and why they’ve been able to bridge the gap into TradFi’s mainstream. Who’s adopting stablecoins and why? How are stablecoins changing the financial and legislative landscape? And what does this mean for the future of the larger crypto landscape?

--

Follow Canton: https://x.com/CantonNetwork

Follow Mo: https://x.com/Mo_Bps

Follow Eric: https://x.com/wesarn_real

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Empire: https://twitter.com/theempirepod

--

Join the Empire Telegram: https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:56 ) The Evolution of Stablecoins

( 8:43 ) The Stablecoin Stack

( 11:16 ) Who is Building on HIFI?

( 12:57 ) Cross-border Payments

( 15:55 ) Stablecoin Market Share

( 22:49 ) Canton's Stablecoin Strategy

( 26:09 ) The Stablecoin Landscape

( 28:33 ) The Importance of Privacy

( 31:58 ) Stablecoin Fragmentation

( 35:05 ) Agentic Payments

( 36:52 ) General Purpose vs Specialized Chains

( 41:29 ) What is the Industry Missing?

( 45:06 ) Closing Comments

--

Disclaimer: "Quadrillions" is a mini-series produced by Blockworks, and is sponsored by Canton Network. Nothing on this show is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. It’s for informational purposes only, and the views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice or necessarily the views of Blockworks.





Our hosts, guests, and the Blockworks team may hold positions in companies, funds, or projects discussed, including those related to Canton Network.