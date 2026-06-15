This week, Ryan Watkins join the show to discuss the current state of crypto and where he sees the most opportunity in 2026. We deep dive into running a crypto fund in 2026, do four year cycles still exist, the Hyperliquid thesis, token unlocks and more. Enjoy!

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Follow Ryan: https://x.com/RyanWatkins_

Follow Jason: https://x.com/JasonYanowitz

Follow Empire: https://x.com/theempirepod

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 04:02 ) Running A Crypto Fund In 2026

( 09:55 ) Do Four Year Cycles Exist?

( 16:36 ) peaq Ad

( 17:22 ) How To Find A Trade

( 25:52 ) The Hyperliquid Thesis

( 49:44 ) Is The Hyperliquid Trade Overcrowded?

( 53:28 ) Opportunities In Crypto, Token Unlocks & The L1 Trade

( 01:02:16 ) Zcash & Privacy

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.