In the Quadrillions finale, we map the power shift from crypto building parallel markets to institutions integrating onchain rails into traditional finance. With Ribbit Capital’s Nick Shalek, and Goldman’s Mathew McDermott, we break down why the last wave of adoption stalled, why distribution beats ideology, and how networks like Canton are building from the inside out. This is the blueprint for "The New Wall Street."

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:37 ) Ribbit Capital's Tokenization Letter

( 4:22 ) FinTech Companies Moving Onchain & Institutional Adoption

( 15:01 ) Crypto at Goldman Sachs Today

( 17:53 ) What Held Crypto Back?

( 20:33 ) What Canton Brings to the Market

( 29:25 ) Crypto's Institutional Pitch

( 33:14 ) Permissioned and Permissionless Chains Are Symbiotic

( 39:23 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimer: "Quadrillions" is a mini-series produced by Blockworks, and is sponsored by Canton Network. Nothing on this show is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. It’s for informational purposes only, and the views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice or necessarily the views of Blockworks.





Our hosts, guests, and the Blockworks team may hold positions in companies, funds, or projects discussed, including those related to Canton Network.