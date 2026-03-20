State of The Market, How to Value Hyperliquid & Tempo Launches Mainnet

This week, we’re back with another weekly roundup to discuss the current state of markets as conflict in Iran continues. We then deep dive into Hyperliquid's announcement with S&P, how to value Hyperliquid, Tempo's mainnet launch, Kraken's reported IPO delay & more. Enjoy!

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Join us at DAS (Digital Asset Summit) in New York City this March! Follow the link below to grab your ticket, and use code EMPIRE200 to get $200 off your ticket!

https://blockworks.co/event/digital-asset-summit-nyc-2026

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To find out more visit: https://www.zksync.io/

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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:08 ) State of The Market

( 09:38 ) ZKsync Ad

( 10:20 ) DAS Plug

( 10:46 ) S&P Licenses S&P 500 Perps on Hyperliquid

( 24:45 ) Tempo & Agentic Payments

( 47:02 ) Kraken’s IPO Delay

( 50:45 ) Content of The Week

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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Santiago, Jason, Rob and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.